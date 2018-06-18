The Democratic Party has endorsed Minnesota state Rep. Ilhan Omar in a crowded race to fill U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison's seat in Congress

Omar won the DLF endorsement Sunday in a three-way contest. She told a cheering crowd of supporters that she hopes to build on the momentum of the party’s convention as she heads toward a competitive August primary election.

As the first Somali-American to serve in a state legislature, the first-term lawmaker from Minneapolis is a rising star in Minnesota politics and has positioned herself as a “counter-narrative” to President Donald Trump and his efforts to clamp down on immigration.

Omar and four other candidates are seeking to fill the vacancy created by Ellison’s decision to run for Minnesota attorney general.