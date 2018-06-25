LOS ANGELES (AP) — In the battle for control of Congress, one of the toughest fights among Democrats has been settled by 126 votes: Businessman Harley Rouda will face endangered Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher in November.
Rouda has been locked in a close match with fellow Democrat Hans Keirstead for the second ballot slot in the 48th Congressional District in Orange County, California. The top two vote-getters advance to the general election regardless of party.
With all votes counted Monday from the June 5 primary election, Rouda grabbed the narrow win in a large field of candidates.
Rouda says he’ll be fighting to hold the congressman accountable for his “reckless” agenda.
Keirstead says the tough contest shows Democrats can stop Rohrabacher from winning a 16th term.
Rohrabacher finished with 30 percent of the vote, followed by Rouda with 17 percent.