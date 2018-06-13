A dark comedy starring Demi Moore will begin production in northern New Mexico this month

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A dark comedy starring Demi Moore will begin production in northern New Mexico this month.

The New Mexico Film Office says work on “Corporate Animals” will run through early July in Santa Fe and Abiquiu. The independent film will employ about 100 local crew members, two New Mexico actors and about 60 extras.

Directed by Patrick Brice, the comedy also will star Jessica Williams and Ed Helms.

Moore plays the egotistical chief executive of America’s leading supplier of edible cutlery. Disaster strikes while she and her employees are spending a weekend caving in New Mexico as part of a team-building attempt. The disgruntled group has to pull together to survive after becoming trapped.

Moore, who was born in New Mexico, recently starred in several episodes of the television series “Empire.”