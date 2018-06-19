Delaware's governor is turning down a request to send National Guard troops to the southwest border

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s governor is turning down a request to send National Guard troops to the southwest border.

Gov. John Carney, a Democrat, said Tuesday that he won’t use the guard in support of the Trump administration’s policy of separating immigrant children from their families. He said the state received a request Tuesday to send troops to the border.

In a statement Carney said Delaware will help at the border if President Donald Trump revokes the current policy.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, also announced Tuesday that they were recalling Guard troops and resources deployed to the border in protest of the Trump administration’s policy.