Officials in eastern Idaho are investigating after finding a young male deer dead with a leash around its neck

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Officials in eastern Idaho are investigating after finding a young male deer dead with a leash around its neck.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says the deer was found Wednesday on the south side of Pocatello.

The agency had been trying to capture the deer after receiving reports in March of a young deer with a leash on its neck. Four attempts to dart the deer failed.

Anna Owsiak of Fish and Game says the leash caused the deer problems keeping up with its herd and it became malnourished.

Officials say in the end the deer stepped through the loop on the leash’s hand strap.

Anyone with information on who put the leash on the deer is asked to call authorities.