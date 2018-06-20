An alligator shorn of its head and tail has been found dumped on a Florida road

PALM BAY, Fla. (AP) — An alligator shorn of its head and tail has been found dumped on a Florida road.

Florida Today reports Florida Fish and Wildlife officers are investigating to find out who decapitated and dumped the alligator in Palm Bay. The mutilated creature was found Monday night. Another headless alligator was found in Rockledge in April. No arrests have been made in connection to that crime.

Unauthorized alligator hunting is punishable by up to five years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

