LAREDO, Texas (AP) — A South Texas prosecutor says he’ll seek the death penalty for a U.S. Border Patrol supervisor who investigators say killed a woman with whom he was romantically involved and their 1-year-old child.

Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz said in a statement Wednesday that he’ll seek capital punishment for 29-year-old Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles.

His statement came after a grand jury indicted Burgos-Aviles on two counts of capital murder.

Burgos-Aviles is being held without bond in the Webb County jail. Online court and jail records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.

He had claimed to find the body of Grizelda Hernandez at a Laredo park while on patrol April 9. The child’s body was found nearby. Both died of stab wounds.

Authorities have not revealed a motive for the killings.