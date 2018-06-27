ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Scientists estimate that thousands of dead seabirds are washing up along the coasts of western Alaska.

KTUU-TV reports common murres, an abundant North Pacific seabird, have been found dead on shores from Shishmaref to St. Lawrence Island since last month.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist Robb Kaler says the birds appear to be dying from emaciation and starvation. He says one of the dead birds has arrived at the migratory bird office in Anchorage and more are being sent in to be examined.

Thousands of the seabirds were found dead along the Pacific coast following a massive die-off in 2015 and early 2016. Scientists pinned the cause on warm ocean temperatures that affected the birds’ food source. The problem was exacerbated by vicious winter storms.

