BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — A day care worker in Beaverton was arrested at his job on suspicion of sexually abusing two children under his care.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 69-year-old John Gilbreath was arrested Thursday.
Beaverton police spokesman Jeremy Shaw says the children were both under 4 years old when they were allegedly abused in March and in June 2016.
Gilbreath works for Partridge House Day Care in Beaverton. He wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.
Beaverton police ask anyone with information about these incidents or other cases involving Gilbreath to contact Detective Cindy Herring at 503-526-2281.
