FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Winter wheat production in the Dakotas is expected to be up significantly this year from 2017.

The Agriculture Department’s latest forecast is for production to be up 90 percent in South Dakota to 39.4 million bushels, and up 138 percent in North Dakota to 3.1 million bushels.

Winter wheat isn’t as big of a crop in North Dakota, so larger fluctuations in production are common.

Both acres for harvest and average yield are expected to be up in each state. The crops currently are rated mostly in fair to good condition.

Nationally, winter wheat production is forecast to be down 6 percent over the year, to 1.2 billion bushels.