A Central Texas district attorney has fired a prosecutor from his staff who had provided the FBI information on the DA

WACO, Texas (AP) — A Central Texas district attorney has fired a prosecutor from his staff who had provided the FBI information on the DA.

McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna fired Amanda Dillon on Tuesday and had her escorted from their premises. Dillon was the last of Reyna’s original prosecutors in the Twin Peaks biker shooting cases, and Reyna blamed her for the mistrial in the case against Christopher Carrizal. That was the first trial to arise from the May 2015 gunfight.

Dillon said she would seek legal advice about filing a whistleblower lawsuit against Reyna, whose office wasn’t taking calls Tuesday evening.

Reyna lost the March primary to Republican challenger Barry Johnson, who is unopposed in the November election. He is to leave office in January.