HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — A Republican congressman in Florida says he found it “troubling” to see two of his Democratic colleagues turned away from a Miami-area detention center for migrant children.

U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo’s district includes the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children. In a statement Wednesday, Curbelo said barring U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz from the facility Tuesday afternoon was “troubling” and “a mistake.”

Curbelo says he’s seeking an appointment to visit the facility. He says any member of Congress should be granted access to such federally funded facilities.

Nelson and Wasserman Schultz visited Homestead after it was reported that the center received children separated from their families at the border. In Washington on Wednesday, Nelson said 174 such children were being held in Florida, including 94 at the Homestead facility.