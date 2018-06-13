CSX Transportation in West Virginia and the federal government have settled a lawsuit that accused CSX of discriminatory hiring practices for $3.2 million.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — CSX Transportation in West Virginia and the federal government have settled a lawsuit that accused CSX of discriminatory hiring practices for $3.2 million.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the lawsuit accused CSX of administering a physical capability test that prevented women from being hired. U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers dismissed the lawsuit Tuesday after CSX agreed to pay lost wages to women denied jobs. The lawsuit was filed in 2017 by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Under Chambers’ ruling, CSX must stop administering the “IPCS Biodex” test. The test required applicants to pass an isokinetic strength test, a 3-minute step test and a test to determine arm muscle strength and endurance. CSX must also have scientific studies conducted before certain physical ability tests can be added to its hiring process.

___

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.