ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian authorities say that a British citizen has been stabbed and killed at an Adriatic island known for beach parties and summer festivals.

Police say the body of the 26-year-old Briton was found early on Wednesday at the Zrce beach on Pag Island. The man’s identity was not released.

The statement says two more people have been injured and several persons have been brought in for questioning.

Croatian media have reported that the man was stabbed in a fight between two groups of tourists. Photos from the scene published by the local media show blood stains at the scene sealed off by the police.

The Zrce beach is known as the Croatian Ibiza for its beach clubs and partying during the holiday season.