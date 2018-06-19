A federal judge has denied a request to suppress evidence in the criminal case against a former Louisiana prison warden and his ex-wife

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a request to suppress evidence in the criminal case against a former Louisiana prison warden and his ex-wife.

Former warden Nate Cain and his former spouse Tonia Cain were indicted last year on charges that they used a state credit card to make $152,000 in purchases for themselves.

U.S. District Judge Dee Drell recently ruled that they couldn’t contest a search of their former home.

The Advocate reports that the ruling allows the case to progress toward trial.

The former couple was indicted amid an investigation into misuse of resources in Louisiana’s correctional system.

Nate Cain resigned as warden of the Avoyelles Correctional Center in 2016. He’s the son of Burl Cain, the longtime warden of the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.

