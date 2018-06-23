EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The University of Oregon has demolished the East Grandstand at historic Hayward Field as part of plans to build a new track and field stadium to open in 2020.
Workers demolished the 93-year-old grandstand on Friday.
The new Hayward Field is being funded by gifts from Nike-co-founder Phil Knight and his wife Penny, along with 50 other donors.
The new venue, which will host the 2021 world championships, will seat 12,900 but will be expandable to accommodate 30,000 spectators.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Commentary | What’s behind Melania Trump’s ‘I really don’t care, do u’ jacket?
- Crying Honduran girl on cover of Time was not separated from her mother
- Justices adopt digital-age privacy rules to track cellphones
- Melania Trump dons 'I really don't care, do u?' jacket
- British royal family is welcoming its first same-sex marriage
Built in 1919, Hayward Field has hosted seven U.S. Track and Field championships and six Olympic trials.
The stadium’s stands were also featured in the 1978 movie “Animal House.”