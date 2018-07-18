CASTLEFORD, Idaho — Crews including aircraft are fighting three lightning-caused wildfires in south-central Idaho burning in grass and brush.

The largest of the fires ballooned to 47 square miles (122 square kilometers) Wednesday and is about 26 miles (42 kilometers) southwest of Castleford.

U.S. Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman Kelsey Brizendine says hot, dry and windy conditions are making firefighting challenging.

Another 14-square-mile (36-square-kilometer) fire is burning about 8 miles (13 kilometers) north of the town of Gooding and is threatening structures, but no evacuations have been ordered.

A 6-square-mile (15-square-kilometer) fire is burning about 7 miles (11 kilometers) southeast of Castleford.

Ranchers with various Rangeland Fire Protection Associations are also taking part in firefighting.

Brizendine says a lightning storm without much rain moved through the area on Sunday and Monday.