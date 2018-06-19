More than 300 research engineers and other workers currently toil in temporary trailers in a parking lot on memory card maker Micron Technology Inc.'s Boise campus

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — More than 300 research engineers and other workers currently toil in temporary trailers in a parking lot on memory card maker Micron Technology Inc.’s Boise campus.

But the Idaho Statesman reported Monday that the company is spending $32 million to construct a three-story office building on the campus’s south end to house the workers and 900 more.

Construction on the building began in February, and Micron Executive Vice President of Technology Development Scott DeBoer — who doubles as the Boise site manager, responsible for administering the company’s Treasure Valley locations — says the building should be ready for trailer tenants by the end of the year.

DeBoer says the new building will have open spaces and rooms designed for collaboration. And it will sport a two-story fitness center on the north side, open to all employees.

