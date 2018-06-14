A cow that escaped from a stockyard traveled about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) through a northern Idaho town before being captured

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — A cow that escaped from a stockyard traveled about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) through a northern Idaho town before being captured.

The Lewiston Tribune reports that the brown cow escaped from the Lewiston Livestock Market on Wednesday and remained free for several hours.

Lewiston Police Department Sgt. George Hill says the cow was spotted at about 2 p.m. in an alley.

A rancher named Luke Lowe who is also the mayor of Ruebens used a rope to capture the cow and helped load it in a trailer.

Authorities say two other cows also escaped, but they haven’t been spotted and might have returned to the stockyard.

Information from: Lewiston Tribune, http://www.lmtribune.com