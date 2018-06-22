Share story

By
The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has issued a stay that halts some Mountain Valley Pipeline construction in West Virginia.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted the stay Thursday in a case brought by conservation groups that challenged a water-crossings permit.

The Roanoke Times reports company attorneys said in court filings that a stay would delay work on an 80-mile stretch of the natural gas pipeline at a cost of $600 million.

A filing said such a delay would push back completion of the project by at least eight months. It had been scheduled to be in service by the end of the year.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Pipeline spokeswoman Natalie Cox says the team is evaluating options for construction that don’t include stream and wetland crossings along the affected portion of the route.

The Associated Press