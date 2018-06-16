The New Jersey Supreme Court has ruled that a judge was right to deny a defense attorney's request to bring in officers to testify in a detention hearing for a man accused of leading police on a chase that ended in a fiery crash

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Supreme Court has ruled that a judge was right to deny a defense attorney’s request to bring in officers to testify in a detention hearing for a man accused of leading police on a chase that ended in a fiery crash.

NJ.com reports that the high court said in an opinion released Thursday that the court isn’t required to make all witnesses available to testify during a detention hearing.

The ruling came in an appeal for Leo Pinkston, who was sentenced in March to five years after pleading guilty to eluding police and aggravated assault.

His attorney said the testimony could have shown an insufficient basis for the pursuit and his client’s arrest, but the state argued there wasn’t an “automatic and unfettered right” to such testimony.

