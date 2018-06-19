Michigan State Police say autopsies show a couple found dead in a northern Michigan swamp died of hypothermia

They announced the autopsy results Tuesday for 34-year-old Jeff Hurley of Prudenville and 19-year-old Alexandria Foust of Cadillac. They said toxicology reports show both had been under the influence of methamphetamine when they died.

The couple went missing in November 2017. A truck belonging to Hurley was found that month stuck in mud. The bodies were found in the Dead Stream Swamp area of Missaukee County in late March.