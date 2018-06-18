County health clinics across Oklahoma are struggling to survive after layoffs by the state Health Department

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — County health clinics across Oklahoma are struggling to survive after layoffs by the state Health Department.

The Oklahoman reports that the staffing shortage is leading clinics to reduce the number of people they serve and delay visits.

Statistics from April compared to the same time last year found clinics saw about 4,800 fewer people than a year ago. The data doesn’t include Oklahoma and Tulsa counties, which have independent clinics.

Brandie Combs oversees the Comanche County Health Department, which provided 625 fewer visits than it did April 2017. Combs attributes this year’s decline to the state Health Department’s layoffs in December and March.

The layoffs were intended to reduce the department’s $30 million budget gap. But a report found the layoffs unnecessary because the department had millions in slush funds.

___

Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com