Local officials of a Connecticut city have approved a watered down sanctuary city resolution The Day reports the New London City Council approved a scaled back resolution for undocumented immigrants in a 5 to 2 vote on Monday
NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Local officials of a Connecticut city have approved a watered down sanctuary city resolution
The Day reports the New London City Council approved a scaled back resolution for undocumented immigrants in a 5 to 2 vote on Monday.
The newly-amended version of the resolution was filed by Councilor Don Venditto. It eliminates language around police requiring a judicial warrant prior to detaining or holding someone at the request of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.
The new version states that no city official shall question, arrest, detain an individual based only upon the individuals’ perceived race, and other indicators
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Unfair and unconstitutional': Outrage over detained migrant children intensifies
- 'Are you dead, sir?': Video shows ER doctor mocking patient who said he couldn't breathe WATCH
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Staff cuts at federal prisons have teachers, nurses guarding inmates
- Trump defiant as crisis grows over family separation at the border
Venditto says he was uncomfortable with the original proposal because of the possibility of scrutiny of the city by the Trump administration, which has threatened to withhold federal funding from so-called sanctuary cities.
___
Information from: The Day, http://www.theday.com