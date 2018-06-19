Local officials of a Connecticut city have approved a watered down sanctuary city resolution The Day reports the New London City Council approved a scaled back resolution for undocumented immigrants in a 5 to 2 vote on Monday

The newly-amended version of the resolution was filed by Councilor Don Venditto. It eliminates language around police requiring a judicial warrant prior to detaining or holding someone at the request of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

The new version states that no city official shall question, arrest, detain an individual based only upon the individuals’ perceived race, and other indicators

Venditto says he was uncomfortable with the original proposal because of the possibility of scrutiny of the city by the Trump administration, which has threatened to withhold federal funding from so-called sanctuary cities.

