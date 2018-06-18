A former president of the State University of New York's Polytechnic Institute and several construction company executives are being tried on federal corruption charges

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A former president of the State University of New York’s Polytechnic Institute and several construction company executives are being tried on federal corruption charges.

Alain Kaloyeros (uh-LAYN’ kal-oh-YEHR’-ohs) and his co-defendants say no wrongdoing occurred in the bidding for an upstate development plan known as the Buffalo Billion.

Opening arguments began Monday in Manhattan.

The case is a sequel to a trial that ended this year with the conviction of a former top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo on bribery and fraud charges.

Cuomo, a Democrat, was not accused of wrongdoing in either case.

The Associated Press