A coroner's jury is hearing evidence as it considers whether Billings police officers were justified in shooting and killing a man after a 10-hour standoff at a sporting goods store

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A coroner’s jury is hearing evidence as it considers whether Billings police officers were justified in shooting and killing a man after a 10-hour standoff at a sporting goods store.

Officers testified Tuesday that Frank Joe Half Jr. appeared to be trying to bait officers into coming into the store and fired numerous shots during the November standoff, including one that hit the bulletproof window of an armored police vehicle with an officer inside.

The Billings Gazette reports the inquest continues Wednesday with the jurors being taken to the Big Bear Sports Center, which has since closed.

Officer Ben Milam testified the standoff ended when Half opened a side door and put his hands up, then retreated inside before sticking a rifle out the door. Officers fired at Half, killing him.

___

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com