Two 462-foot-tall cooling towers are set to be imploded in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Two 462-foot-tall cooling towers are set to be imploded in Florida.

A Total Wrecking & Environmental news release says the identical towers will be imploded simultaneously Saturday morning at St. Johns River Power Park in Jacksonville. They will be the second tallest cooling towers to be imploded in the world.

The release says Jacksonville Electric Authority and Florida Power & Light contracted Total Wrecking & Environmental to handle the implosion of the cooling towers and demolition of the power park for $14.5 million. The project is expected to be completed in April 2020.

Preparation took about 10 weeks for the implosion, which is expected to last less than 12 seconds. More than 1,500 pounds of dynamite and 12,000 linear feet of detonation cord are being used.

The St. Johns River Power Park, a 1,264-megawatt, coal-fired electric plant, was closed in January.