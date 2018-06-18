The National Park Service has awarded a contract worth more than $4 million to an Arizona-based company as the agency prepares to restore a national historic landmark in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The National Park Service has awarded a contract worth more than $4 million to an Arizona-based company as the agency prepares to restore a national historic landmark in Santa Fe.

The contract calls for MW Morrissey Construction to repair the exterior adobe walls and other historic elements of the Old Santa Fe Trail Building.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced earlier this month that more than $256 million would go toward rebuilding critical national park infrastructure. The Old Santa Fe Trail Building is on the list.

The Park Service closed the building to the public in May to prepare for the upcoming rehabilitation project.

Officials say the building is the largest in-use adobe office building in the United States. It was constructed in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps.