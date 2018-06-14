Police say a construction worker was fatally struck by an SUV on Interstate 75 in downtown Detroit
DETROIT (AP) — Police say a construction worker was fatally struck by an SUV on Interstate 75 in downtown Detroit.
Michigan State Police say the crash happened when an SUV went into an active construction zone and hit two workers. One worker was killed and the other suffered minor injuries.
The highway’s northbound lanes were closed early Thursday while police investigated the crash.
Police say the driver was taken into custody at the scene and was being investigated for possible drunken driving.
The identities of the worker who was killed and the driver weren’t immediately released.