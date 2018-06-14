Construction is proceeding on the replacement for a major northwestern Indiana bridge that will improve access to major industries, casinos, the Gary/Chicago International Airport, and growing recreational opportunities along Lake Michigan

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — Construction is proceeding on the replacement for a major northwestern Indiana bridge that will improve access to major industries, casinos, the Gary/Chicago International Airport, and growing recreational opportunities along Lake Michigan.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports more than a third of the new Cline Avenue Bridge’s 29 piers are in place. The East Chicago span will carry traffic 100 feet above the Indiana Harbor Ship Canal.

Construction on privately owned and operated toll bridge began last July. It’s scheduled to open to traffic in January 2020. About 160 people are working on it.

The original Cline Avenue Bridge was closed in 2009 by the state after it determined the structure had been weakened by corrosion to the point it no longer was safe. Its demolition was completed in early 2013.

