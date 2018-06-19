North Carolina Republican legislators are ready to advance proposed constitutional amendments, some which could make it more attractive for conservatives to go vote in November

The House and Senate scheduled committee meetings Wednesday to discuss legislation to alter the state constitution this fall.

A Senate panel plans to take up a statewide referendum whether to put the right to hunt and fish in the constitution. And a House committee wants to consider an amendment to lower the state’s income tax rate cap from 10 percent to 5.5 percent.

House Rules Committee Chairman David Lewis also says he expects a constitutional proposal requiring photo identification to vote to be submitted sometime in the next week. Lewis also wants an amendment clarifying the governance of the state elections board.