A 20-year-old woman has died on the campgrounds of a popular music festival in Delaware that has drawn tens of thousands of people
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A 20-year-old woman has died on the campgrounds of a popular music festival in Delaware that has drawn tens of thousands of people.
WDEL-FM reports that police have identified the dead concertgoer as Caroline Friedman of Philadelphia. She was found unresponsive early Sunday in a camping area at Dover International Speedway.
Friedman was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short while later. The station reports that the cause of the young woman’s death was not immediately known but authorities don’t suspect foul play.
She was attending the four-day Firefly Music Festival, an annual gathering held on the grounds of Dover International Speedway. This year’s lineup included rappers Kendrick Lamar and Eminem.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Sally Hemings gets her due at Monticello
- Clarinetist discovers his ex-girlfriend faked rejection letter from his dream school
- Clarinetist wins lawsuit against ex-girlfriend who faked rejection letter from his dream school
- Gunfire erupts at New Jersey arts festival; 22 wounded VIEW
___
Information from: WDEL-FM, http://www.wdel.com/