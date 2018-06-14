A long-awaited commuter rail line linking New Haven, Hartford and Springfield, Massachusetts opens this weekend with two days of free rides for the public

Share story

By
The Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A long-awaited commuter rail line linking New Haven, Hartford and Springfield, Massachusetts opens this weekend with two days of free rides for the public.

Officials from the two states plan a ceremony in Hartford Friday to launch the Hartford Line service.

The service along the Interstate 91 corridor will feature 17 daily trains. Eight of those will be operated by Connecticut; the others will be Amtrak trains.

Hartford Line tickets, which cost $8 for a 45-minute trip from New Haven to Hartford and $12 for a trip from New Haven to Springfield, are valid on both.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The $765 million project, which began more than a decade ago, included the construction of 21 new bridges and the laying of 21 miles of new track, with 105,000 railroad ties.

The Associated Press