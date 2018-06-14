A long-awaited commuter rail line linking New Haven, Hartford and Springfield, Massachusetts opens this weekend with two days of free rides for the public

Officials from the two states plan a ceremony in Hartford Friday to launch the Hartford Line service.

The service along the Interstate 91 corridor will feature 17 daily trains. Eight of those will be operated by Connecticut; the others will be Amtrak trains.

Hartford Line tickets, which cost $8 for a 45-minute trip from New Haven to Hartford and $12 for a trip from New Haven to Springfield, are valid on both.

The $765 million project, which began more than a decade ago, included the construction of 21 new bridges and the laying of 21 miles of new track, with 105,000 railroad ties.