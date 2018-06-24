KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — Officials say a commercial spaceflight company is set to make its third launch attempt from the Kodiak spaceport.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports if successful, it would be the first commercial launch ever from the spaceport at Narrow Cape.
The Alaska Aerospace Corporation, because of a non-disclosure agreement, would not name the company set to launch, but says the company will attempt to take off between July 14-20.
Two launch attempts over the last three months from Kodiak have been postponed the day of the scheduled event
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A jogger accidentally crossed into the US from Canada and was detained for two weeks
- British royal family is welcoming its first same-sex marriage
- Commentary | What’s behind Melania Trump’s ‘I really don’t care, do u’ jacket?
- Crying Honduran girl on cover of Time was not separated from her mother
- The 3-minute break heard ’round Japan
A launch attempt was scratched April 6. Spaceport employees cited unnamed technical issues.
Another attempt was made on May 11. Alaska Aerospace Corporation employee Mike Morton wrote on a Facebook post, “Today’s launch activity has been canceled.”
___
Information from: Kodiak (Alaska) Daily Mirror, http://www.kodiakdailymirror.com