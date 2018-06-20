PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Columbia Sportswear CEO Tim Boyle says Oregon has a green and clean image, and that should extend to its highways.
The help the cause, Boyle just donated $146,000 to the Oregon Department of Transportation to remove litter from Portland highways. The money will allow the state to clean up litter more frequently along U.S. 26 and Interstate 405.
Boyle and state transportation officials announced the plan in a news release this week.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that it appears to be the first time a private donor has cut a check to the state for this type of project.
