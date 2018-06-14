Authorities say 2 adults and 2 children have been shot in a parking lot behind a Colorado's dentist's office
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say two adults and two children have been shot in a parking lot behind a Colorado’s dentist’s office.
Westminster Police Department spokeswoman Cheri Spottke says the suspect in the shootings is at large. The Denver Post reports that the condition of the injured adults and children was not known.
Spottke says the shootings happened Thursday around 3 p.m.
Video footage at the scene showed police focusing on an office complex that holds several dental offices. The area is about 14 miles (22.53 kilometers) northwest of Denver.
