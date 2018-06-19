A Colorado man plans to launch a world-record firework _ but not until there's snow on the ground
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado pyrotechnics expert plans to launch a world record firework — but not until there’s snow on the ground.
Tim Borden tells KUSA-TV that the shell would be just over 5 feet (1.5 meters) in diameter and weigh 2,400 pounds (1,088 kilograms). It will launch from a 26-foot (8-meter) long steel launch tube.
The trick is to put enough explosives under the firework to send it nearly a mile (1.6 kilometers) into the air without destroying the shell. He believes the display will be nearly a mile wide.
Last year, Borden shot off a 4-foot (1.2 meter) shell.
He says he has a contract with the Guinness Book of World Records for the attempt during Steamboat Springs’ Winter Carnival next February— when there will be snow on the ground and less fire danger.
___
Information from: KUSA-TV, http://www.9news.com