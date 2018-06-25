Nation & World Colombia authorities: Bodies of 3 Ecuadorean press workers killed by Colombian rebels identified Originally published June 25, 2018 at 1:06 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia authorities: Bodies of 3 Ecuadorean press workers killed by Colombian rebels identified. The Associated Press Next StoryGambling is back at 2 once-shuttered Atlantic City casinos Previous StoryWhat’s next for Turkey after vote grants Erdogan vast powers