A Vermont city has voted to ban the sale of marijuana as recreational use of the drug is set to become legal
NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont city has voted to ban the sale of marijuana, including the opening of a marijuana dispensary, as recreational use of the drug is set to become legal.
The Newport City Council approved an ordinance Monday allowing police to ticket anyone selling marijuana, including edible marijuana products within city limits. It would not penalize people for growing or possessing pot.
The Caledonian-Record reports that Newport police chief Seth DiSanto pushed for the ordinance, saying he sees “zero benefit” to legalizing the sale of marijuana. The ordinance will take effect after a 60-day warning period.
Vermont approved the recreational use of marijuana in January. The law, which goes into effect July 1, allows adults to possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana, two mature plants and four immature plants.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump administration pulls US out of UN human rights council
- More outbreaks of foodborne illnesses: Here’s what you need to know
- 'Are you dead, sir?': Video shows ER doctor mocking patient who said he couldn't breathe WATCH
- In secret recording, children in custody sob, beg for parents taken from them at U.S. border
- In reversal, Trump signs order stopping family separation WATCH