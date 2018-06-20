A Vermont city has voted to ban the sale of marijuana as recreational use of the drug is set to become legal

NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont city has voted to ban the sale of marijuana, including the opening of a marijuana dispensary, as recreational use of the drug is set to become legal.

The Newport City Council approved an ordinance Monday allowing police to ticket anyone selling marijuana, including edible marijuana products within city limits. It would not penalize people for growing or possessing pot.

The Caledonian-Record reports that Newport police chief Seth DiSanto pushed for the ordinance, saying he sees “zero benefit” to legalizing the sale of marijuana. The ordinance will take effect after a 60-day warning period.

Vermont approved the recreational use of marijuana in January. The law, which goes into effect July 1, allows adults to possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana, two mature plants and four immature plants.