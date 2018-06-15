A gubernatorial candidate in Rhode Island is facing criticism for saying her Chinese-American rival was "digging so deep" to get out of a recent campaign scandal that he'll soon "be in China."

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A gubernatorial candidate in Rhode Island is facing criticism for saying her Chinese-American rival was “digging so deep” to get out of a recent campaign scandal that he’ll soon “be in China.”

Barbara Ann Fenton, the wife of Republican Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, tweeted Friday the comments from Republican state Rep. Patricia Morgan were “stupid” and reflected Morgan’s “insecurities.”

Morgan didn’t immediately respond. She had been criticizing Fung over campaign finance irregularities during a Thursday interview on WPRO-AM. Host Dan Yorke immediately questioned the remark and Morgan said she didn’t mean it in an “ethnic” manner.

Morgan faces Fung and businessman Giovanni Feroce in the September primary, when Democratic Governor Gina Raimondo also faces former Democratic Secretary of State Matt Brown. The winners will face independent Joe Trillo in November.