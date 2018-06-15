Police say a 12-year-old girl has been fatally shot and a man wounded in a shooting outside a gathering in Chicago
CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a 12-year-old girl has been fatally shot and a man wounded in a shooting outside a gathering in Chicago.
The shooting happened late Thursday in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood. Police say a 36-year-old man heard shots and realized that he was shot in the leg. Police say the girl was shot in the neck and she was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The man was taken to the same hospital, where police say his condition stabilized. Names of those involved weren’t immediately confirmed by authorities.
Police say in a statement early Friday that no arrests were immediately made.
