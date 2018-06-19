A Chicago police officer involved in a 2015 fatal shooting of teenager and a bystander testified in the trial of a wrongful death lawsuit

Officer Robert Rialmo told the jury Tuesday he had no choice but to shoot 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier. Rialmo also shot and killed LeGrier’s neighbor, 55-year-old Bettie Jones.

When Rialmo took the stand, attorney Bill Foutris, representing LeGrier’s family, started off with pointed questions. He asked the officer if he shot LeGrier intentionally and if he killed an innocent bystander. To both questions Rialmo answered “yes.”

Rialmo also answered yes when asked if he is suing the LeGrier family.

A forensic pathologist testified LeGrier’s wounds were inconsistent with Rialmo’s claims the 19-year-old raised a baseball bat over his head menacingly.

A Chicago police disciplinary body has ruled Rialmo was unjustified in the shooting and recommended his firing.