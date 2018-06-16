Wyoming capital city moving ahead with a formal policy to charge for public documents

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s capital city is moving ahead with a formal policy to charge for public documents.

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr says records requests including a recent one related to amateur baseball take time away from more important matters.

State law prohibits governments in Wyoming from charging to inspect public documents. In 2015, the Wyoming Supreme Court ruled they can charge for work necessary to produce electronic records.

Councilman Jeff White proposes to set fees to provide copies of documents and other materials. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the proposal also calls for charging what the city decides is a “reasonable fee” to prepare a document for inspection.

Councilman Rocky Case says Cheyenne should be able to recoup the cost of providing massive amounts of data but small requests should be free.

