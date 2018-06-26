THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Nobel Prize-winning chemical weapons watchdog is opening a special meeting to consider a British proposal on whether it should have the right to apportion blame for chemical attacks. Russia has already voiced its opposition.

The British delegation to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons says early Tuesday that it wants to empower the group to identify those responsible for chemical weapons attacks, which it has been unable to do so far.

Several nations feel such limits hamstring the organization, and the British delegation say the change would “strengthen the Organization entrusted with overseeing the ban on chemical weapons.”

Russia has said such a change in the rules would undermine the organization and threaten its future.