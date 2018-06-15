Central Idaho authorities in Blaine County say a county ordinance approved in 2016 making it illegal to use a hand-held device while driving will be enforced starting this summer

By
The Associated Press

KETCHUM, Idaho (AP) — Central Idaho authorities in Blaine County say a county ordinance approved in 2016 making it illegal to use a hand-held device while driving will be enforced starting this summer.

Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins tells the Idaho Mountain Express in a story on Friday that numerous cellphone ordinance signs have been installed in the county and deputies will start handing out citations instead of warnings.

The fine is $100.

The ordinance applies to roads outside city limits. But Hailey and Ketchum have their own cellphone bans while driving.

Harkins said distracted driving is dangerous and his agency has seen too many accidents where cellphone use was the likely cause.

Information from: Idaho Mountain Express, http://www.mtexpress.com

