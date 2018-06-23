KETCHUM, Idaho (AP) — Officials in the central Idaho town of Ketchum have approved doing an inventory of homes within avalanche zones not engineered to withstand avalanches and discussing the appropriate restrictions as rentals.
The Idaho Mountain Express reports that the Ketchum City Council on Monday approved the inventory work by city workers.
City officials say they’ve identified 132 single-family homes in avalanche zones.
Officials say some homes not engineered to withstand avalanches have already been rented out despite a city ordinance prohibiting that.
City officials say it’s not clear that renters understand the risk of living in a home in an avalanche area that can’t withstand an avalanche.
___
Information from: Idaho Mountain Express, http://www.mtexpress.com