CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Celebrations across West Virginia will mark the state’s 155th birthday.
The Division of Culture and History says in a news release that free activities will be held Wednesday at the state Culture Center in Charleston, the Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex in Moundsville and West Virginia Independence Hall in Wheeling.
Festivities at the Culture Center include a birthday cake, youth activities, an interfaith prayer service and the sale of special edition artwork from Blenko Glass.
Guests at the Culture Center and Grave Creek Mound also can sign giant birthday cards.
At Independence Hall, a portrayer of Abraham Lincoln will read a proclamation that admitted West Virginia as a state.