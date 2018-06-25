PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say the cause of death is still under review for a 51-year-old man who died at a detention center in Portland.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Michael Hart died last week at the Multnomah County Detention Center.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office has described the death as an apparent medical emergency.

Hart was in custody on charges of second-degree assault from an encounter with a jogger in northeast Portland last August. He was also charged with harassment and disorderly conduct in two separate cases.

According to court records, a county judge found in October that Hart was unable to assist in his own defense. He was ordered to the Oregon State Hospital in Salem, but the order was lifted in April.

