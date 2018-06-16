A cat has tested positive for rabies after biting a person in Colorado
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A cat has tested positive for rabies after biting a person in Colorado.
The Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment says the person is undergoing treatment to prevent getting rabies.
The victim’s identity hasn’t been released. The Greeley Tribune reports the cat has been euthanized.
Health department spokeswoman Kelly Martinez says it wasn’t a house cat but one that might have been living on its own.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Clarinetist discovers his ex-girlfriend faked rejection letter from his dream school
- Judge jails ex-Trump campaign chair Manafort ahead of trial WATCH
- Ownership of 750 pound, $372 million emerald may finally be settled
- Trump praises Kim Jong Un's authoritarian rule, says 'I want my people to do the same'
Rabies is nearly always fatal if left untreated. Along with a bat and 10 skunks, the cat was the 12th animal to test positive for rabies in Weld County this year.
___
Information from: The Tribune of Greeley, Co, http://greeleytribune.com