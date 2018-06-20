The state's medical examiner's office says a Connecticut casino mogul died of heart disease
MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (AP) — The state’s medical examiner’s office says a Connecticut casino mogul died of heart disease.
President and CEO Felix Rappaport died Monday at the casino.
Rappaport spent over four years as the leader of Foxwoods Resort Casino— one of the world’s largest gaming enterprises.
The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and Foxwoods Resort Casino representatives announced his death Tuesday.
MPTN Chairman Rodney Butler says “With his passing, we have suffered a major loss.”
Before joining Foxwoods, Rappaport worked Station Casinos, Hershey Entertainment and Resort Company, Mirage and Treasure Island.